SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Kihei Clark has been directly responsible for 53 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 22 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Pittsburgh is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Panthers are 10-12 when scoring any fewer than that.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Cavaliers. Pittsburgh has 36 assists on 57 field goals (63.2 percent) across its previous three contests while Virginia has assists on 39 of 69 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia defense has allowed only 52.6 points per game to opponents, which is the second-lowest figure in the country. The Pittsburgh offense has produced just 65.9 points through 27 games (ranked 283rd among Division I teams).

