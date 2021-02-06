Virginia (13-3, 9-1) stayed on track for the top seed in next month’s conference tournament by extending its winning streak in the series to six.

“We didn’t play very well defensively, if I want to be real,” Bennett said. “That was a poor performance. Good action by Pitt, but they were the aggressor, and we looked unready at times and not sharp, and again our offense carried us, but that’s disappointing.”

Forward Sam Hauser led the way with a game-high 23 points on 8-for-9 shooting. The senior transfer from Marquette sank back-to-back three-pointers to cap a 16-0 run in the second half that swelled the margin to 52-36 with 12:21 to play.

Guard Tomas Woldetensae came off the bench to score 14 points, and point guard Kihei Clark had a critical basket in the closing minute on the way to 11 points while playing aggressive defense on his Panthers counterpart, Xavier Johnson (Bishop O’Connell).

Clark’s layup with 45 seconds left gave the Cavaliers a 67-58 lead after Pittsburgh (9-6, 5-5) had stormed back behind timely shooting and defensive breakdowns by Virginia. Clark helped limit Johnson to 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting; he had scored a career-high 32 points to spark an 83-72 upset of No. 16 Virginia Tech on Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

Justin Champagnie finished with a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers, but the dynamic forward — one of the leading contenders for ACC player of the year honors — shot 4 for 12 in the second half with Hauser closely guarding him.

“Sam was the difference in this game with his offense and his defense,” Bennett said. “At times we’ll go and trap in the first half, but we decided just to [say], ‘Let’s see how it goes; let’s see how Sam guards [Champagnie].’ And I thought it was really good. That part I was really pleased with.”

For the game, the Cavaliers shot 53.2 percent, including 12 for 24 on three-pointers. They made 6 of 9 from behind the arc in the second half, helping them overcome 12 turnovers. It was the third time in four games that the Cavaliers committed double-digit turnovers.

Center Jay Huff chipped in 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting with eight rebounds for Virginia before fouling out. The fifth-year senior did not have one of his better defensive showings, Bennett said; the Panthers had a 42-18 advantage on points in the paint.

“We didn’t look so ready and united, I would say,” Woldetensae said of the ACC’s top scoring defense, which entered holding opponents to 59.7 points per game, good for seventh nationally.

A late schedule change wound up matching Pittsburgh and Virginia in a game originally set for Feb. 24. The ACC made the switch Wednesday when Louisville, which was to face the Cavaliers on Saturday, reported a positive coronavirus test and paused its program. The Panthers were able to accommodate the shift when their original opponent for Saturday, Florida State, also announced a pause because of a positive test.

Virginia did not start clicking offensively until late in the first half. Woldetensae made consecutive three-pointers, and Trey Murphy III added a dunk during an 8-1 run that gave the Cavaliers a 30-27 halftime lead. Huff made consecutive three-pointers early in the second half to ignite the 16-point outburst that left Pittsburgh scrambling.

“I think we kind of upped the ante and the energy and played more together,” Hauser said of the second half. “Obviously the ball movement went really well in that stretch of offense, and our defense really stepped up, but we weren’t able to maintain that. I think we let our foot off the gas a little bit.”