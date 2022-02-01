Virginia held Boston College to 5-of-21 shooting from 3-point range, and had a 26-12 advantage in made free throws. Clark made all 10 of his free throws and Gardner made seven straight as Virginia only missed three.
Kadin Shedrick had 13 points and eight rebounds for Virginia (13-9, 7-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won 11 of the las 13 games in the series. Armaan Franklin scored 12.
James Karnik scored 16 points for Boston College (9-12, 4-7). DeMarr Langford Jr. added 11 points and Makai Ashton-Langford, averaging a team-high 13 points per game, was held to seven points.
Virginia hosts Miami on Saturday. Boston College has the rest of the week off before hosting Syracuse next Tuesday.
