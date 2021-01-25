Hauser also scored 21 points, connecting on 7 of 13 three-pointers, and added seven rebounds despite being bothered by back spasms before the game.

The Cavaliers limited the Orange, which entered Monday with the ACC’s No. 2 scoring offense, to more than 20 points below its season average.

The outcome was all but certain when Huff leaped toward the rim to collect a missed jumper by Hauser and completed the sequence with a two-handed dunk. The authoritative finish expanded the Cavaliers’ lead to 65-48 with 6:54 to play, and Syracuse didn’t get closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

“Jay’s such a big target, where he can slide up to the high post, and you can throw it up, and then he sees things,” said Cavaliers Coach Tony Bennett, who improved to 8-2 in his career against Syracuse. “He can see passes. He can shoot. I think he was really good.”

An earlier push from Virginia had grown the lead to 59-41 midway through the second half. The 10-3 burst featured a dunk and a pull-up jumper from Casey Morsell (St. John’s College High), and it was capped by Hauser’s three-pointer on an assist from Kihei Clark.

Clark had a game- and season-high nine assists while committing just two turnovers in 36 minutes. The junior point guard is averaging seven assists and less than two turnovers over his past five games.

“It’s hard to stop Kihei when he gets going down the lane,” said Huff, who finished with six dunks, three of which came on lob passes from Clark. “If you stop him, he’s really going to make that pass, so it’s a lot of fun when we can get a game going like that.”

The Cavaliers had 23 assists overall for their highest total this season, eclipsing the 22 they had in an 85-50 thrashing of then-No. 12 Clemson on Jan. 16.

Clark also was part of a relentless defensive effort that held the Orange to 20.8 percent shooting from three-point range and 37.3 percent shooting overall. Syracuse entered John Paul Jones Arena with every starter averaging at least 10.8 points per game. It left with just two players, Quincy Guerrier (15 points) and Alan Griffin (13), having reached double digits.

Starting guard Buddy Boeheim had a particularly rough outing for Syracuse, shooting 1 for 8 from behind the arc and 4 for 13 overall to finish with nine points. The son of the Orange’s legendary coach, Jim Boeheim, had a second straight game scoring in single digits after previously having just two such games all season.

“We say shooting can cover over a lot of mistakes,” Bennett said, referring to Virginia’s 13 turnovers. “Well, on-ball defense can cover a lot of mistakes.”

Virginia was playing for the second time in three days for the first time since conference competition began late last month.

The quick turnaround from Saturday night’s comeback win against visiting Georgia Tech had prompted Bennett to use portions of practice last week for a refresher on facing the Orange’s famed zone defense. Syracuse entered Monday night leading the ACC in field goal percentage defense (39.4 percent) and ranked second in three-point shooting defense (28.5 percent).

The zone has bothered the Cavaliers at times during Bennett’s tenure, but they shot 49.2 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from three-point range.

On the other end of the floor, Virginia made certain to guard the three-point arc with vigor, forcing the Orange to miss its first seven attempts. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, sank three straight from behind the arc late in the first half on the way to opening an early 25-16 lead.

The Cavaliers led by as many as 12 before halftime and closed the half with five straight points, including Hauser’s fifth three-pointer, to take a 35-26 lead at the break.