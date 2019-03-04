The sound was deafening as the Virginia players staggered back to their bench. For the first time in several weeks, the Cavaliers would have to show whether they could take a punch.

The second-ranked team in the country trailed by one shortly after halftime in a hostile environment against Syracuse, and it hadn’t been challenged like this against any opponent not named Duke. The Cavaliers were forced to do something to alter the course of the game, to break the stalemate on the road.

“We were shooting ourselves in the foot,” junior guard Ty Jerome said.

Then they erupted. Virginia suddenly surged in the second half of its 79-53 win Monday night at the Carrier Dome. The Cavaliers drilled deep ball after deep ball — tying a school record with 18 three-pointers — and pounded the Orange with a 37-10 run to close the game. Virginia has won seven in a row, but rarely as relentlessly as at the end of this one. The Cavaliers held a clinic on how to beat Syracuse’s 2-3 zone defense, quieting the crowd of 29,052 with every long three-pointer and ­emphatic dunk.

Junior guard Kyle Guy shot 8 for 10 from three-point range and finished with a game-high 25 points. De’Andre Hunter added 21 points, including five threes, and held Syracuse’s leading scorer, Tyus Battle, to 11 points. Jerome added 16 points, shooting 5 for 6 from deep, and a career-high 14 assists.

“This team has some versatility. The way we attacked the zone and guarded them, it was impressive,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “To have all three of those guys get that hot was good. They combined it with really good defense in the second half. We were better contesting shots, and we didn’t give them second-chance points.

“I’ve been blessed with some really good teams,” Bennett added. “The way they played in the second, that’s about as good a team we’ve had play in this setting.”

The Cavaliers (27-2, 15-2 ACC) hurtled into town having already secured a double bye in next week’s conference tournament. They’ve spent the past few weeks cruising past teams, most recently beating Pittsburgh by 24 and Georgia Tech by 30. By the end, Monday night was no different. Virginia is now alone at the top of the conference standings, a half-game ahead of North Carolina, with one regular season game remaining Saturday against Louisville. The Cavaliers beat the Tar Heels in their lone matchup in February, so a win against the Cardinals or a North Carolina loss (Tuesday at Boston College or Saturday vs. Duke) will give ­Virginia the regular season title.

The Cavaliers entered Monday leading the nation in scoring defense (54.1 points per game), three-point field goal percentage defense (26.7 percent) and fewest turnovers. By halftime, though, they had turned the ball over eight times, allowed five three-pointers and trailed 34-32. They didn’t look like the team that had beaten 10 ranked opponents and won every game on its schedule except for two tough losses to Duke.

Yet when they returned to the court, the Cavaliers started figuring out the Orange’s trademark zone. With three guards on the perimeter, they stationed Hunter or Jerome near the free throw line. The goal always centered on getting the ball to the middle. Purposeful passes without wasted action followed, and the shots started to open up — quickly.

“They shot the ball as good as I’ve ever seen it shot,” Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim said.

All told, the Cavaliers went 18 for 25 from beyond the arc, a 72 percent clip. On one possession in the second half, Jerome flashed to the high post. He caught the ball, held it for all of a second or two, then dished the ball back out to Guy, who stepped into a three-pointer from straight on.

Later, Jerome saw the middle open again and filled the space. He got a pass, spun and hit Hunter with an entry pass at the low block. Jerome darted to the corner in front of his bench, where he spotted up. Hunter found him. Swish. The players on the bench behind him stood, and Bennett clapped. The arena went silent.

“We were trying to find little gaps in the zone,” Guy said. “Calm is contagious, and this team has that.”

For three straight games, Bennett has rested his starters for at least several minutes of the second half thanks to large leads. Against Syracuse (19-11, 10-7), he took them out with three minutes to go.

Bennett said he is proud of the poise his team has shown, and the resilience it showcased Monday. The Cavaliers continue to plow through the ACC as the postseason approaches.

“The biggest adjustment we made in the second half was I got to the middle,” Jerome said. “I caught the ball in the high post, pulled their big out with me. Then I had Kyle and De’Andre around me making threes. Between that and Kyle, it was unreal, honestly.”