GREENVILLE, N.C. — Virginia Tech is backing out of football games against East Carolina.

The school announced Saturday that it is replacing September’s scrubbed game at East Carolina, as well as its decision to pull out of scheduled games against the Pirates in 2023 and 2025.

Virginia Tech didn’t specify who it will play next fall to replace the ECU game, only that the game would be played at home.

The decision comes three months after the Pirates opted not play at Virginia Tech because of safety concerns over travel as Hurricane Florence approached the Carolinas.

In a statement, new ECU athletic director Jon Gilbert said Virginia Tech notified the school Friday and called the decision “disappointing.”

