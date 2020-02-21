FAB FRESHMEN: Duke has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 51 percent of all Blue Devils points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Tre Jones has accounted for 44 percent of all Duke field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 38 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Virginia Tech is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 15-6 when scoring at least 62.

STREAK STATS: Virginia Tech has dropped its last three road games, scoring 58 points and allowing 69.3 points during those contests. Duke has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83 points while giving up 62.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.1 percent this year. That rate is ranked 19th in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Virginia Tech stands at just 22.7 percent (ranked 318th).

