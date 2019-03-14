Virginia Tech’s 65-63 overtime loss to Florida State on Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament can be distilled into one thing: The Hokies could not hit deep shots.

The ACC’s second-best three-point shooting team this season missed its first 11 attempts from behind the arc, forcing it to go from perimeter -oriented to drive-first. Though the Hokies traded buckets with the Seminoles for most of the game, they couldn’t answer in the final moments.

Seminoles freshman guard Devin Vassell drilled a corner three-pointer to tie the game at 56 and send both teams to overtime for the second time in as many weeks. Then, FSU guard Terance Mann lofted in a difficult running jumper with less than two seconds remaining for the winning points.

The Hokies (24-8), seeded fifth in the ACC tournament, lost to fourth-seeded Florida State (26-6) for the fifth consecutive time, including last week’s 73-64 overtime loss in Tallahassee. Coach Buzz Williams fell to 2-7 against FSU in five seasons at Tech.

The Hokies finished having made just 4 of 19 three-pointers for the game. The Seminoles, meanwhile are rolling into Friday’s semifinal matchup with top-seeded Virginia, having gone 13-1 since Jan. 22.

Guard Nickeil Walker-Alexander led the Hokies with a game-high 21 points, flanked by Ahmed Hill’s 16 and Kerry Blackshear’s 17.

Vassell had 14 points for the Seminoles, who got at least two points from all 10 players who saw game time.

There was little offense from neither team, both of whom are locks to play next week in the Big Dance. The dearth of scoring suggested the matchup featured two football schools that once squared off for the national title game in 2000.

At the break, the Seminoles led 26-24. Virginia Tech, a day after blowing out Miami behind 11 three-pointers, shot 0 for 11 from deep in the first half. So during the intermission, Hokies coaches and managers stationed themselves in the paint. They fed the starters on the wings and corners with passes. Nearly every shot they took, one after the other, was a three-pointer.

Hill provided a slight spark from deep after halftime. They led a few driving, determined possessions that set them on their way to erase an early 13-point deficit.

On one possession, Walker-Alexander drove and kicked to Hill, who caught, shot — no hesitation, no second-guessing — and swished a three-pointer to cut into the lead.

“Get over the hump,” Hill said while he defending on the perimeter late in regulation. “Get over the hump,” he said again, as if he realized his teammates hadn’t heard him the first time. Two defensive possessions later, he clapped his hands. “We need a stop.”

Two passes went by and Florida State drilled a corner three-pointer, in the same spot Vassell tied the game. Both left Hokies players stunned, their shoulders slumped. They hadn’t gotten a stop when needed, nor had they converted on the other end.

The Hokies won 12 regular season games for the first time since joining the league in 2004. But they’ve dropped to 7-5 since losing starting point guard Justin Robinson to a left foot injury on Jan. 30. Sitting out for the 13th straight game, he wore Hokies maroon and black pants, often standing to holler instructions and encouragement.

It’s unclear if he will return for the NCAA tournament. Either way, the Hokies have a week to reflect and regroup with the season on the line.