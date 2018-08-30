Whether via graduation, early entry into the NFL draft or off-field missteps leading to dismissal or ineligibility, rampant attrition during the offseason left the Virginia Tech defense in dire need of retooling.

Among the departures from the Hokies were the two starting inside linebackers. Only one member of the secondary, safety Reggie Floyd, has regular starting experience heading into this season. A starter at defensive end, Vinny Mahota, is recovering from torn knee ligaments.

With so much attrition, it’s possible the most valuable member of the Hokies’ defense this season, which will begin Monday with a difficult test at Florida State, will be its longtime coordinator.

“I’ve seen Bud Foster lose a bunch of guys on defense and return two or three starters, and you’re thinking, ‘Boy, this will be a down year,’ ” said Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN’s lead college football analyst. “Then here comes that next wave of eager, excited, hungry players, and they end up playing better than they did the year before.

“I don’t think just because a team is young that they’re not necessarily still going to be really good.”

Entering his 24th year as defensive coordinator, Foster has been echoing as much in assessing his youthful group despite having to replace seven starters, most notably linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Andrew Motuapuaka. Edmunds declared for the NFL draft following his junior year, and Motuapuaka was a senior.

Also gone is Mook Reynolds, a former projected starter at nickelback, called the “whip” in the Hokies system. Fuente dismissed the junior in early July on the same day Reynolds was arrested by police in Blacksburg, Va., on a felony marijuana charge.

“This is probably the most inexperienced that we’ve been in a long, long time,” said Foster, the architect of the “Lunch Pail Defense” and the longest-tenured assistant at the same major-college program. “You can go all the way across the board, with the exception of a couple spots on the perimeter, that you’ve just got a lot of new faces that are playing for the first time.”

Foster works directly with the inside linebackers and indicated sophomore Rayshard Ashby is in line to start at one of those spots for the 20th-ranked Hokies against the No. 19 Seminoles.

Sophomore Dylan Rivers has the inside track on the other starting job, although freshman Dax Hollifield will play extensively after an impressive fall camp, according to Foster, whose defenses have led the country in a major statistical category nine times and been among the top five 44 times.

Virginia Tech (9-4 in 2017) ranked second overall in the ACC last season in total defense (304.5 yards per game) and scoring defense (14.8 points per game) but sixth in pass defense (183.4 yards), an immediate area of concern given the Seminoles’ newly installed spread offense.

“I think he has an idea and a plan of what he wants to do,” Herbstreit said of Foster, “but he may have to pull back, depending on what those young players are doing, especially at the cornerback spot. I would say the biggest challenge to me is if he’s going to get pressure on a quarterback.”

Sophomore Bryce Watts is one of the projected starters at cornerback. Redshirt freshman Caleb Farley has ascended to first on the depth chart at the other cornerback slot, moving ahead of junior Jovonn Quillen.

Farley missed all of last season because of a knee injury during training camp. Watts, meantime, played in all 13 games last year, finishing with five tackles and one pass breakup

Redshirt sophomore Khalil Ladler is slated to start beside Floyd at safety. Ladler played in every game last season, starting twice.

The defensive backfield is depleted in part because of Adonis Alexander’s absence and a season-ending Achilles’ tendon injury to junior college transfer Jeremy Webb during his second day of workouts.

Alexander had been declared academically ineligible for what would have been his senior year. He instead entered the NFL supplemental draft, where the Washington Redskins selected Alexander in the sixth round.

“We’re not going to change what we do,” Foster said. “We’re going to find out a little bit, though. Each team, whether from year to year, and each unit, has their certain strengths and weaknesses, and we’ve got to maximize our strengths and minimize our weaknesses, so to speak. Then we’ll find that out as we move forward a little bit more as we play games.”

With a dearth of experience among the linebackers and secondary, the defensive line’s profile becomes that much more magnified. The undisputed leader of that group is tackle Ricky Walker, a starter in every game last season and an honorable mention all-ACC selection.

Mahota started the first 11 games at defensive end until an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Pittsburgh on Nov. 18 ended his season. The redshirt senior is scheduled to play limited snaps against the Seminoles, according to Foster, moving to the inside of the defensive line.

“Coach Foster’s motto always is next guy’s up,” Walker said. “So I’m excited to work with these young guys and get a chance to move on.”