Virginia: Armstrong’s efficiency and the Cavaliers offense have allowed them to get away with a very suspect defense all season, and untimely penalties have hurt mightily too. After West Weeks sacked Burmeister for minus 14 yards, setting up a fourth-and-22 for the Hokies from their 13, Weeks ran into punter Peter Moore on the next play, giving the Hokies a first down on a drive that ended in a field goal on the final play of the first half. Mendenhall said the instructions on the play were to try to block to punt, but not to hit the punter.