Virginia Tech Hokies and the Oklahoma State Cowboys square off in Brooklyn, New York

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-3) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (9-1, 1-0 ACC) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -1.5; over/under is 136 BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Virginia Tech Hokies play at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Hokies are 8-1 in non-conference play. Virginia Tech is eighth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Justyn Mutts paces the Hokies with 8.8 boards.

The Cowboys are 6-3 in non-conference play. Oklahoma State ranks seventh in the Big 12 shooting 30.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Basile averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Sean Pedulla is shooting 50.4% and averaging 17.0 points for Virginia Tech.

Avery Anderson III is averaging 12.6 points and two steals for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.3 points for Oklahoma State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

