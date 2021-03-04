Virginia Tech (14-8) will play third-ranked North Carolina State, the second-seed, in the quarterfinals on Friday, hoping to beat the Wolfpack (17-2) for a second time this season. On Jan. 28, Aisha Sheppard scored 18 of her 28 points in overtime to help Virginia Tech upset then No. 2 North Carolina State 83-71.
Sheppard, averaging 19.4 points per game, scored seven points in 12 minutes of play in the first half, but she did not play after halftime due to an ankle injury.
Cayla King added 15 points and D’asia Gregg had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Hokies.
Destiny Harden scored a career-high 27 points with 11 rebounds for Miami (11-11). Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba added 13 points and eight rebounds.
