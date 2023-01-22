Virginia Tech hosts Duke in conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Duke Blue Devils (14-5, 5-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-8, 1-7 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Duke in a matchup of ACC teams. The Hokies are 8-2 on their home court. Virginia Tech ranks fifth in the ACC with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Justyn Mutts averaging 8.7.

The Blue Devils have gone 5-3 against ACC opponents. Duke is the ACC leader with 36.7 rebounds per game led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 9.5.

The Hokies and Blue Devils face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is shooting 41.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Hokies. Grant Basile is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Filipowski is averaging 15 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

