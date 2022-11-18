Virginia Tech hosts Penn State following Lundy's 20-point performance

Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (4-0)
Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on the Virginia Tech Hokies after Seth Lundy scored 20 points in Penn State’s 73-68 victory over the Furman Paladins.
Virginia Tech finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Hokies gave up 62.8 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.
Penn State went 1-10 on the road and 14-17 overall a season ago. The Nittany Lions averaged 5.3 steals, 2.2 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.
