YET TO WIN: The Hokies are 0-7 when they score 62 points or fewer and 15-7 when they exceed 62 points. The Tigers are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 15-3 on the season, otherwise.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Hokies are 11-0 when holding opponents to 41.5 percent or worse from the field, and 4-14 when opponents shoot better than that. The Tigers are 13-0 when they score at least 70 points and 2-13 on the year when falling short of 70.
DID YOU KNOW: Virginia Tech has committed a turnover on just 14.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the third-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Hokies have turned the ball over only 9.8 times per game this season.
