Four players scored in double figures for the Hokies, who surrendered their fewest points despite playing without starting guard Tyrece Radford.

The win, the Hokies’ fourth in five games, came on the heels of an 18-point loss at Syracuse, and kept the Hokies in third place in the ACC behind Virginia and Florida State.

“Got some things bouncing around, a little uncertainty and kind of knocked off your pins a little bit, but we’re not slowing anything down,” Virginia Tech Coach Mike Young said. “To leave here with another league win to take us to whatever we are, it beats the alternative.”

Naheim Allyne led Virginia Tech (12-3, 6-2) with 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Keve Aluma had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Justyn Mutts added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the junior forward’s first double-double with the Hokies.

Consecutive jumpers from Mutts in the second half expanded the lead to 50-35 with 12:37 to play, and the Fighting Irish never drew within single digits the rest of the way. Virginia Tech trailed for just 19 seconds.

Mutts had 10 points and five rebounds in the second half and was part of the Hokies’ unforgiving perimeter defense that held Notre Dame (5-9, 2-6) to 0 for 6 from behind the arc over the final 20 minutes to snap the Fighting Irish’s two-game winning streak.

“We have a group of guys that like playing as a unit,” Mutts said. “When you’ve got guys who aren’t selfish and want to see each other succeed, you’re always going to help each other. On top of that we’ve got really good athletes and really good fundamental basketball players that just can play great defense.”

The Hokies limited Notre Dame to 36 percent shooting, including 3 for 18 (16.7 percent) on three-pointers, the lowest a Virginia Tech opponent has shot this season from behind the arc. The Fighting Irish entered third in the conference in three-point field goal percentage (38.4).

The robust defensive showing came with the future of Radford, the Hokies’ second leading scorer (11.1) and rebounder (6.3) and perhaps their most rugged defender, in serious doubt.

Virginia Tech announced Monday morning in a statement that Radford had been suspended indefinitely, without specifying a cause, saying only the player failed to uphold “the high standards Virginia Tech has for its students and athletes.” The school added it would have no further comment until the matter was resolved.

Later that afternoon, reports began to surface that the third-year sophomore and Hokies leader in minutes had been arrested early Sunday morning in Blackburg, Va., and charged with driving while intoxicated, his first such offense, and one count of carrying a concealed weapon. Both charges are misdemeanors.

He was released from Montgomery County jail Sunday on a $1,000 unsecured bond, the sheriff’s office told the Roanoke Times, which also reported Radford’s attorney, Jimmy Turk, said his client is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 9 in Montgomery County General District Court.

“What happened was unfortunate, but just like anything, unfortunate events always are going to happen,” Mutts said. “You’ve just got to roll the punches and keep pushing. We’ve got a great group of guys and coaches who are just able to continue to help us move forward.”

Radford, 21, was averaging 16 points on 65.3 percent shooting and 7.7 rebounds over his past three games, which included his only double-double of the season (18 points, 12 rebounds) during a 74-67 win against then-No. 19 Duke on Jan. 12 at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies managed to cover just fine for Radford’s absence in the first half against Notre Dame by leaning on Hunter Cattoor’s three-point marksmanship. He made 4 of 5 to push Virginia Tech to a 28-10 lead with 3:24 left, but the Fighting Irish rallied behind former Gonzaga College High star Prentiss Hubb to get within 31-22 at halftime. Hubb finished with a game-high 22 points.

Cattoor finished with 13 points, two short of matching a season high. His four three-pointers equaled his most this season, and Cattoor played four more minutes than his average as Young began to tinker with his rotation with Radford no longer in the mix for the foreseeable future.

Virginia Tech had four players log at least 31 minutes against the Fighting Irish. Radford was the only Hokies player to average more than 30 minutes this season coming into Wednesday.