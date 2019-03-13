Virginia Tech’s Ty Outlaw took part in a brief ceremony on the court minutes before tip-off of the fifth-seeded Hokies’ opening game of the ACC tournament on Wednesday afternoon to receive the conference’s annual courage award.

The graduate guard-forward then did his part to make quick work of Miami, sinking three straight three-pointers in the first 4½ of the first half on the way to a 71-56 victory at Spectrum Center.

Outlaw’s early barrage helped send the shorthanded Hokies advance to the quarterfinals, where they draw No. 4 seed Florida State on Thursday afternoon, with a bit of redemption on the line.

Virginia Tech (24-7) narrowly missed out on a double bye in the ACC tournament after losing to the Seminoles in overtime, 73-64, on Saturday in Tallahassee.

Outlaw finished with 14 points, making 4 of 8 three-pointers, in twice pushing Virginia Tech to 20-point leads in the first half.

The graduate student, who missed the 2015-16 season because of a heart condition and last season with a torn ACL, has a streak of four consecutive games in double figures as he nears the end of his college career.

The Hurricanes (14-18) got within seven points with 14:54 left in the second half, but Virginia Tech reeled off seven in a row as part of an 18-5 run that doused any hopes of an improbable comeback.

The Hokies completed a three-game sweep of Miami this season, winning their first game in the ACC tournament for the fourth time in five seasons under Coach Buzz Williams.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. led Virginia Tech with 19 points and 10 rebounds, providing an ideal complement inside to Outlaw’s deft touch from beyond the arc in the early going.

The redshirt junior logged his eighth double-double this season, proving virtually unguardable in the painted area. Virginia Tech exploited that mismatch to the tune of a 28-20 margin in points in the paint despite a patchwork regular rotation without point guard Justin Robinson for essentially the last 11 games.

The senior has been out for six weeks while recovering from a foot ailment that at times has required a walking boot. The Hokies’ career leader in assists received a ceremonial start in the final regular season game on Friday night, playing one second.

Williams announced before the start of the ACC tournament that Robinson would not be available. Robinson’s status for the NCAA tournament remains unclear, although he was on the court in sneakers for pregame warm-ups with teammates.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has become the primary ballhandler in Robinson’s absence, and the sophomore chipped in 12 points and six assists against the Hurricanes, who have been dealing with a depleted roster of their own.

Sophomore guard Chris Lykes, who played high school ball in the District at Gonzaga, led Miami with 19 points but shot just 7 for 17. His final points came off a layup with 3:23 left in the second half, but Lykes landed awkwardly on his right foot while falling out of bounds.

Lykes, The Washington Post All-Met Player of the Year in 2017, had to be helped to the locker room favoring his right ankle and did not reenter.