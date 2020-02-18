SUPER SENIORS: Miami has benefited heavily from its seniors. Dejan Vasiljevic, Kameron McGusty, Rodney Miller Jr. and Sam Waardenburg have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 52 percent of all Hurricanes points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DEJAN: Vasiljevic has connected on 36.3 percent of the 168 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 87 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Virginia Tech is 0-5 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. Miami is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 61 or fewer points.

PERFECT WHEN: The Hokies are 13-0 when holding opponents to 41.9 percent or worse from the field, and 2-10 when opponents shoot better than that. The Hurricanes are 5-0 when the team blocks at least five shots and 8-12 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Virginia Tech has committed a turnover on just 14.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the third-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Hokies have turned the ball over only 9.8 times per game this season.

