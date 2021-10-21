Syracuse has the nation’s second-most productive running back in Sean Tucker, who averages 135.4 yards and has scored 11 touchdowns. Only nine of those came rushing; he also leads Syracuse with 224 yards on 14 catches and two more TDs. His five straight 100-yard games match the program record, not bad for a school that’s featured the Hall of Fame trio of Jim Brown, 1962 Heisman Trophy winner Ernie Davis, and Floyd Little.