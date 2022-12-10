Virginia Tech takes on Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-3) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (9-1, 1-0 ACC)
The Cowboys are 6-3 in non-conference play. Oklahoma State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Hokies. Grant Basile is averaging 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 52.9% for Virginia Tech.
Avery Anderson III is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.3 points for Oklahoma State.
