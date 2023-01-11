Virginia Tech takes on Syracuse, aims to break 4-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Tech Hokies (11-5, 1-4 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (10-6, 3-2 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -1.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech enters the matchup against Syracuse as losers of four in a row. The Orange are 7-3 in home games. Syracuse is fifth in the ACC with 14.4 assists per game led by Judah Mintz averaging 4.1.

The Hokies have gone 1-4 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Orange and Hokies meet Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mintz is averaging 15.9 points, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 17.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Hokies. Grant Basile is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Hokies: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

