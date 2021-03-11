The Hokies (15-6) failed in their bid to reach the ACC tournament semifinals for the first time since 2011.

Justyn Mutts led the Hokies with 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting with seven rebounds, and Tyrece Radford added 20 points, making 8 of 13 shots, but Virginia Tech was undone by yielding 13 offensive rebounds in the second half after allowing just two in the first at Greensboro Coliseum.

“A pause is not the reason we lost. Your conditioning is affected by the pause. It’s hard to simulate in practice,” Virginia Tech Coach Mike Young said. “You don’t want to get somebody banged up in practice. North Carolina outplayed us and won the game. You combine some conditioning issues, and then you’re banging — it’s like they’ve got seven big people. That’s hard. My guys did everything they could. We just didn’t have quite enough to win it.”

The Tar Heels (18-9), behind 19 points from R.J. Davis and 17 points and a game-high 13 rebounds by Armando Bacot, advanced to Friday night’s semifinals to face second-seeded Florida State.

Last season, North Carolina also bounced Virginia Tech in the ACC tournament before the event was canceled at the start of the pandemic.

Bacot scored 10 consecutive points in the second half and was a major contributor to the Tar Heels’ 30 points in the paint and 17-10 advantage in second-chance points, both trademarks for one of the most physical rosters in the ACC.

A jump hook from Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma tied it at 49 with nine minutes left in the second half before the Tar Heels reeled off 11 of the next 13 points, prompting a timeout by Young that led to Naheim Alleyne’s three-pointer out of the stoppage.

But North Carolina remained relentless inside, most notably Bacot, who scored on a dunk, putback and a driving layup for a 66-56 lead with 7:55 to play.

Neither team led by more than two possessions in the early going of the second half in which North Carolina began to assert itself inside, taking the lead at 45-43 with 13:54 to play. The Hokies managed to tie it three times thereafter, but North Carolina continued to impose its will along the interior to gain separation.

“Yeah, it’s a little bit draining,” Mutts said. “You play defense for 20, 25 seconds, and then they get an offensive rebound and back to another 20 seconds on the shot clock, but you can’t be too upset for too long. . . . You’ve got to get right back in the play.”

The Hokies last played Feb. 27, defeating Wake Forest, 84-46, for the largest margin of victory in an ACC game in program history. It ended up being their regular season finale when subsequently scheduled games against Louisville and North Carolina State were canceled because of in-house coronavirus issues.

Those complications stemmed from contact tracing protocols, according to Young, who has indicated no players tested positive amid scheduling disarray in which Virginia Tech finished tied for the fewest ACC games played (13).

The first extended period between games unfolded in February when the Hokies did not play for 17 days because of virus-related complications both within the program and on the part of an opponent. The stretch included cancellation of both games against Florida State and one against the Tar Heels.

Virginia Tech came back from the layoff to lose to Georgia Tech, 69-53, allowing 45 points in the second half and committing 16 turnovers at Cassell Coliseum. It was the Hokies’ second most lopsided loss of the season against an ACC opponent.

Young voiced concern this week during a Zoom call with the media about how his players would respond this time, with the added anxiety of having to wait all day to play the last quarterfinal game that originally was scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m.

The start time was bumped up to 8:30 after the third quarterfinal became an uncontested win for the Seminoles after Duke, the scheduled opponent, ended its season Thursday morning when the program revealed a team member had tested positive.

Any apprehension on Young’s part dissipated when the Hokies sprinted to an early lead behind crisp ball movement while running similar actions that drew the Tar Heels’ longer players away from the basket and opened driving lanes for Virginia Tech’s smaller lineup.

Mutts was particularly aggressive and effective getting to the rim, scoring the final basket of the first half on a driving one-handed dunk to help stake the Hokies to a 35-32 lead heading into the locker room.