“I can’t say, in my private moments on my way home, that I thought that I could completely follow through on that,” Young said. “That was wishful thinking as much as anything, but I know our team, and I know the people in that locker room, and I know they were disappointed with themselves, they were disappointed with one another and bound and determined to bounce back.”

The Hokies (15-5, 9-4) produced the largest margin of victory in program history against an ACC opponent during a stunning about-face after collapsing against visiting Georgia Tech, 69-53, on Tuesday night in their first game back after coronavirus issues halted their season. That also was Radford’s first game back after a suspension for a legal matter.

Virginia Tech improved to 5-0 this season after a loss and beat the Demon Deacons (6-13, 3-13) for the sixth time in a row.

With a week left in the regular season, the Hokies remain on track for a double bye in the ACC tournament and have an outside shot at one of the top two seeds. For either scenario to unfold, Virginia Tech needs to win its final two games and have first-place Florida State or second-place Virginia falter down the stretch. Florida State lost to North Carolina on Saturday and is one game ahead of the Hokies.

Also encouraging for the Hokies was ending the competitive portion of the proceedings in the first half despite missing guard Jalen Cone for a second consecutive game. Virginia Tech’s top reserve continues to nurse a sore ankle; the status of the three-point specialist is doubtful for the immediate future.

Virginia Tech managed just fine Saturday, delivering a haymaker by scoring 14 of the first 17 points to open a double-digit lead. The Hokies had another burst to claim a 35-17 lead, all but settling the outcome on a day honoring seniors Wabissa Bede and Cordell Pemsl.

Making the occasion all the more memorable for Bede was having his mother, Emma, in attendance. She was not originally scheduled to be in the arena, but Young arranged for her to make the trip from Massachusetts, surprising Bede with a reunion Friday at a local restaurant.

“I wasn’t eating or anything,” Bede, the Hokies’ starting point guard, said with a smile. “It was pretty cool seeing her. We talk every other day or every day, so it was weird. I was planning on calling her later in the day, and then she was there, and I was happy seeing her. I was just telling all the guys I wish she was here.”

Aluma made certain senior day was memorable for Bede and his mother, scoring 23 points on 9-for-11 shooting, including a 5-for-5 effort on three-pointers, with eight rebounds and two of the Hokies’ 10 blocks. Radford chipped in 15 points and six rebounds, and Nahiem Alleyne had 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. Bede had five points and five assists, and Pemsl had four points in nine minutes off the bench.

The Hokies shot 53.4 percent, including 67.9 percent in the first half, and made 13 of 24 three-pointers (54.2 percent) in a game they led for all but 38 seconds.

“I just think we definitely locked in in practice, and we just wanted to come out here and make a stand right away,” Aluma said. “We haven’t really beaten anyone like super badly — they’ve all been close games — so just wanted to try and put our foot on their necks as soon as possible.”

Virginia Tech, which allowed its fewest points of the season, held the Demon Deacons to 27.3 percent shooting and forced 18 turnovers, scoring 26 points off those miscues. The Hokies controlled the interior, outscoring Wake Forest 34-8 in the paint.

Jonah Antonio led Wake Forest with 12 points; he was the only Demon Deacons player to reach double figures. Wake Forest has lost five in a row and 13 of 16 since a 3-0 start.

“Not in a million years,” Young said when asked whether he could have envisioned his team’s offensive uprising. “I’m not a big analytics guy. I’m too old, too far down the line, but our numbers that I look at offensively in our league were a bit underwhelming. That bothered me. Let’s hope this is a sign of things to come.”