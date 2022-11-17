Virginia Tech wins its opener in Charleston Classic

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Sean Pedulla scored 18 points with seven assists and Virginia Tech held off Old Dominion 75-71 on Thursday in the first round of the Charleston Classic. The Hokies (4-0) will play Penn State in Friday’s semifinals while the Monarchs (2-2) will face Furman. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Grant Basile scored 15 points, Darius Maddox added 12 and Justyn Mutts had 11 along with nine rebounds.

Chaunce Jenkins scored 16 of his career-high 24 points in a second-half rally for Old Dominion. Mekhi Long added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hokies built a 20-point lead in the first half, leading by 14 at the break, but Old Dominion rallied behind Jenkins, who scored 10 points in the final five minutes. Long’s 3-pointer cut the lead to two but Hunter Cattoor, who had eight first-half points, got his first of the second half with a pair of clinching free throws with 5.3 seconds remaining.

The Hokies used 6-of-13 shooting from the arc to help build a 14-point halftime lead with the Monarchs struggling from distance at 1 of 7.

Two 3-pointers by Basile and another by Pedulla sparked a 15-2 run that gave the Hokies a 23-10 lead that reached to 20 after consecutive baskets by Pedulla and Maddox.

