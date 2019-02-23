Virginia guard De’Andre Hunter (12) attempts a shot over the reach of Louisville center Malik Williams (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — De’Andre Hunter scored 19 of his career-high 26 points after halftime, and No. 3 Virginia rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat No. 18 Louisville 64-52 on Saturday.

The Cavaliers (24-2, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed early in the second half before regrouping to hold the Cardinals (18-10, 9-6) to 6 of 30 from the field (20 percent) and 31 percent shooting overall. Virginia also found its offense, shooting 59 percent and using a 12-1 run over 4:36 for a 55-48 lead it stretched to 12 for its fourth consecutive victory.

Hunter was perfect after the break, making all six shots to finish 9 of 11 from the field. Mamadi Diakite added 14 points, while Jay Huff came off the bench to score 12. The Cavaliers maintained at least a share of the conference lead in the process.

After making 10 of 16 from long range in the first 20 minutes, Louisville managed just 2 of 17 afterward and lost for the fifth time in seven games.

NO. 4 KENTUCKY 80, AUBURN 53

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach John Calipari surpassed Joe B. Hall on the school’s career wins list and is second behind Adolph Rupp.

Calipari is 298-68 in 10 seasons with the Wildcats. Hall compiled a 297-100 record in 13 seasons and led the Wildcats to a national championship in 1978.

PJ Washington scored 24 points to lead No. 4 Kentucky. Washington led three players in double figures and helped lead the Wildcats to a regular-season sweep of the Tigers. The Wildcats (23-4, 12-2 Southeastern Conference) defeated Auburn 82-80 last month and made things easier the second time around. Tyler Herro followed Washington with 17 points and Ashton Hagans added 14.

Kentucky played without senior forward Reid Travis, who sprained his right ankle in a 66-58 win at Missouri last Tuesday. Travis is expected to miss the next two weeks.

Chuma Okeke led Auburn (18-9, 7-7) with 14 points, followed by Jared Harper with 12 and Anfernee McLemore with 10.

No. 13 LSU 82, No. 5 TENNESSEE 80, OT

BATON ROUGE, La. — Javonte Smart capped a career-best 29-point performance with a crucial rebound and go-ahead free throws in the final seconds for LSU.

Smart, a freshman who grew up near Baton Rouge, began to take over the game with about six minutes left in regulation, scoring 11 straight Tigers points to prevent Tennessee from pulling away.

Skyler Mays added 23 points, including a game-tying 3 with 1:16 left in regulation for LSU (22-5, 12-2 Southeastern Conference), which pulled into a tie with Tennessee and Kentucky atop the Southeastern Conference despite playing without its leading scorer, point guard Tremont Waters.

Admiral Schofield had 27 points and Grant Williams 18 for Tennessee (24-3, 12-2), which has lost two of three after spending about a month ranked first in the nation.

Waters was ruled out with an undisclosed illness shortly before the game, and the challenge only got tougher for LSU when starting forward Naz Reid committed two early fouls. Reid never found his rhythm, missing all nine shots he attempted from the floor. He scored his only point when he hit the second of two free throws in the final minute of overtime.

NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA 77, NO. 16 FLORIDA STATE 59

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Cameron Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds for North Carolina, Luke Maye added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and freshman Nassir Little scored 18 points .

The Tar Heels (22-5, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won 10 of 11 to remain in a first-place tie.

They shot 48 percent in the second half while holding Florida State to 25 percent shooting after halftime, following their victory at No. 1 Duke three nights earlier by snapping the ACC’s longest active winning streak.

David Nichols scored 16 points and Terance Mann added 10 for the Seminoles (21-6, 9-5), who had won eight straight but were held to 31 percent shooting in their first loss in more than a month.

NO. 11 MARQUETTE 76, PROVIDENCE 58

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Sam Hauser had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Sacar Anim scored 18 points for Marquette.

The Golden Eagles (23-4, 12-2 in the Big East) led by 11 points at halftime and showed no signs of letting up, shooting 53.6 percent in the second half to finish at 54.9 percent for the game. Anim went 8 for 12 and Hauser 7 for 10 for Marquette, which got only 14 points on 2-of-12 shooting from leading scorer Markus Howard.

Alpha Diallo had 19 points and six rebounds for the Friars (15-13, 5-10 Big East). Providence went from shooting 27.6 percent in the first half to 50 percent in the second half, yet Marquette was too tough a cover on a day that the Golden Eagles had five players in double figures.

NO. 15 PURDUE 75, NEBRASKA 72

LINCOLN, Neb. — Matt Haarms scored 17 points and Grady Eifert beat the shot clock for two huge baskets down the stretch for Purdue.

Purdue (20-7, 13-3 Big Ten) won its second straight close road game, having beaten Indiana 48-46 on a tip-in with 3 seconds left Tuesday. Ryan Cline’s 3-pointer to end the first half gave the Boilermakers a two-point lead, and they never trailed again.

Their 14th win in 16 games pulled them into a brief three-way tie for first in the Big Ten with Michigan and Michigan State. The tie will be broken Sunday when those two teams meet in Ann Arbor.

Glynn Watson Jr. scored a season-high 25 points and James Palmer added 15 points and a season-high eight assists for Nebraska (15-13, 5-12), which lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

TCU 75, NO. 19 IOWA STATE 72

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kouat Noi had 20 points with 13 rebounds and TCU ended a three-game losing streak.

TCU, which had blown a 10-point lead it built before halftime, finally went ahead to stay when Desmond Bane hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with just under two minutes left to snap a 68-68 tie. JD Miller later drove hard for a layup, knocking down one defender without a call and getting fouled by another to make it 73-70 in the final 41 seconds. He missed the free throw.

Iowa State (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) was within 73-72 when Marial Shayok found a gap and drove for a layup with 22 seconds left. Noi added two free throws before the Cyclones got to attempt two 3-pointers in the final three seconds, the last after a TCU turnover while the buzzer sounded before a lengthy review that added .4 seconds on the clock.

The Frogs (18-9, 6-8) hadn’t won since a 92-83 victory at Iowa State two weeks ago, which was their first road win over a ranked team in 21 years.

NO. 20 VIRGINIA TECH 67, NOTRE DAME 59

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 22 points and 14 rebounds to help Virginia Tech beat Notre Dame.

The Hokies (21-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) raced to a 14-4 lead.

The Fighting Irish (13-14, 3-11), who got as close as six points on three occasions in the second half, lost their third straight game and their ninth in their last 11 outings.

T.J. Gibbs led Notre Dame with 18 points.

NO. 23 KANSAS STATE 85, OKLAHOMA STATE 46

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Balanced offense, stellar defense and good shooting propelled Kansas State.

The Wildcats had no problems as Xavier Sneed and Austin Trice led the team with 12 points each and Kamau Stokes had 11. K-State had 10 players score.

The Wildcats (21-6, 11-3 in Big 12 play) shot 62 percent and held the Cowboys to 31 percent. Oklahoma State (10-17, 3-11) was led by Yor Anei, who had 12 points as the Cowboys struggled the entire game to find the basket.

Barry Brown led the Wildcats in rebounding with seven as the team outrebounded the Cowboys 36-23.

NO. 24 MARYLAND 72, OHIO STATE 62

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 19 points, while Bruno Fernando had 14 points and 10 rebounds and No. 24 Maryland remained unbeaten at home in the Big Ten.

The Terrapins (21-7, 12-5) used a 13-0 run to take a 52-36 lead. Although the margin dwindled to two points with 5:27 left, Maryland held on to improve to 14-2 at home, including 7-0 in the conference.

With three Big Ten games left, including two at home, the Terrapins are in fourth place and in position to secure a double bye in the conference tournament.

Fernando scored all of his points after halftime, and reserve freshman Serrel Smith Jr. contributed a career-high 14 points for Maryland. Despite a slow start, Fernando secured his ninth double-double in his last 10 games.

Duane Washington Jr. scored 15 and Andre Wesson had 13 for Ohio State (17-10, 7-9). The Buckeyes have lost three of four and nine of their last 14.

