In limiting the ACC’s top three-point shooting outfit to 16 percent (4 for 25) from behind the arc, Virginia (11-2, 3-0) maintained a hold of at a least a tie for first place in the conference standings.

Virginia Tech (10-4, 1-2) had a four-game winning streak snapped in its first road game since Nov. 27. The Hokies were led by redshirt freshman guard-forward Landers Nolley II, who scored 15 of the Hokies’ 17 first-half points and finished with 18.

Clark embarked on a similar tear bridging the halves to finish with 18 points, contributing 12 of the Cavaliers’ 17 during a surge that produced a 40-23 lead with 14:47 to play.

The sophomore guard made 5 of 9 shots, eclipsing his previous career high by three points, and added six assists but committed four turnovers.

Braxton Key also had 18 on 8-for-12 shooting for offensively challenged Virginia, which has remained a front-runner in the ACC thanks in part to the stingiest three-point-shooting defense in the conference, holding opponents to 27.6 percent and 78 makes, tied for the fewest coming into the game.

The Hokies, meantime, entered the weekend with the best three-point field goal shooting percentage in the conference (39.4), most recently making 12 of 23 from beyond the arc Dec. 29 in a 92-37 win against Maryland-Eastern Shore.

But the Cavaliers made certain to guard the three-point arc vigorously from tip-off, forcing Virginia Tech to miss its first seven attempts and growing the lead to double figures, 16-6, for the first time with 7:14 left until halftime and thereafter never getting seriously threatened.

Further plaguing the Hokies were 13 turnovers one game after committing a season-low two. Virginia Tech leads the conference in fewest turnovers per game (9.5).

