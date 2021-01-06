Guard Trey Murphy III added 13 points, making 3 of 6 from three-point range, and guard Reece Beekman, a freshman, chipped in 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting with a game-high five steals and three assists in Virginia’s fifth triumph in six games.

The Cavaliers, who also got 11 points from center Jay Huff, won for the ninth straight time over Wake Forest (3-2, 0-2) and have won 10 of the past 11 in the series.

Virginia Coach Tony Bennett was especially pleased with his team’s focus, given the events of the day at U.S. Capitol.

“We knew we were going to have to come together,” Bennett said, noting his short roster. “I thought we had a spirited week of practice. Obviously, the events that happened today [at the U.S. Capitol], there was a lot of stuff going on, but we just talked about, ‘Let’s try to take a step in the right direction.’ ”

Virginia limited the Demon Deacons to 38.1 percent shooting and 22 points in the second half during which it stormed ahead thanks to a torrid opening stretch to claim the lead for good, 43-41, with 16: 12 left when Hauser converted a three-point play, Murphy made a pair of free throws, and Kihei Clark sank a floater in the lane.

The lead grew to 48-43 with 14:36 remaining on Murphy’s three-pointer. Moments later, the Cavaliers gained additional separation with six straight points, the first four coming courtesy of jumpers from Hauser, a transfer from Marquette who sat out last season.

Clark followed with a steal resulting in a fast-break layup for a 58-49 lead that prompted Wake Forest Coach Steve Forbes to call timeout with 10:35 to play. The junior point guard finished with 10 points and three assists but also had half of the Cavaliers’ six turnovers.

Jonah Antonio and Isaiah Mucius each scored a team-high 14 points for Wake Forest, which shot 51 percent but committed 13 turnovers that led to 15 points for the Cavaliers. The Demon Deacons were able to stay close thanks to making 10 of 19 three-pointers, including six in the first half.

There was some uncertainty just days ago whether the game would be played after Virginia reported a positive test for one of the team’s staff members Friday, leading to the postponement of the first leg of the Commonwealth Clash the next day against Virginia Tech.

Bennett revealed Monday the Cavaliers would not be at full strength against Wake Forest, assuming no more positive tests that would have prohibited them from taking the court. Virginia wound up being without three players, including occasional starter Casey Morsell and Austin Kastra, a seldom-used reserve.

The third, Kody Stattmann, has a heart ailment, according to Bennett, that is not virus-related but will keep him out indefinitely. The junior guard played three games and is averaging 4.7 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Three assistant coaches, meantime, were unavailable because of contact tracing, including top assistant Jason Williford. Also out were Brad Soderberg and Orlando Vandross, leaving only Ronnie Wideman, the director of operations, and Johnny Carpenter, the player personnel director, to assist Bennett.

“They did a great job in practice all week,” Bennett said of Wideman and Carpenter, adding the team’s sports information director, Erich Bacher, helped out during practice. “So it was an interesting time. We just talked about banding together without Austin Kastra, without Kody, without Casey.”

Morsell (St. John’s High) is one of the Cavaliers’ most dependable on-ball defenders, and the sophomore guard’s absence in part led to the Demon Deacons getting uncontested looks from three-point range during the early going in the first half.

Wake Forest entered the game 12th in the ACC in three-point shooting (30.9 percent) but made its first four attempts on the way to a double-digit lead. A three-pointer from Ismael Massoud followed by Jalen Johnson’s jumper stretched the margin to 26-14 with 8:42 left in the half.

A three-pointer from Beekman began the Cavaliers’ furious comeback. Huff and Murphy added three-pointers during the 15-4 burst that drew Virginia within 30-29 with 3:32, but the Cavaliers surrendered seven of the final nine points of the first half and went into the break trailing, 39-34.