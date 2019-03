The Virginia Cavaliers spent the first half of their game Friday against Gardner-Webb reliving the dread from last season’s historic loss in the NCAA tournament. The No. 1 seed made certain after halftime that there would be no ignominious repeat.

De’Andre Hunter scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the second half to lead the Cavaliers from an early 14-point deficit to a 71-56 triumph over the 16th-seeded Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The sophomore guard-forward missed last season’s 74-54 loss to the University of Maryland-Baltimore County when Virginia became the first No. 1 seed to fall to a 16 in the history of the men’s tournament. This time, Hunter left no doubt he was the most skilled player in the floor, scoring in bunches via a combination of three-point shooting and sheer will getting to the rim.

His three-point play with 16:16 left in the second half put the Cavaliers (30-3) ahead to stay, 39-38, and was part of a 14-4 flurry.

Ty Jerome followed with three-pointer from beyond NBA range, and Virginia was on its way to a matchup against No. 9 seed Oklahoma in Sunday’s round of 32. The Sooners beat No. 8 seed Mississippi, 95-72, in the round of 64 in the first of four games Friday at Colonial Life Arena.

Stark reminders of Virginia’s loss last season to UMBC came flooding back in the first half on Friday when Gardner-Webb (23-12), making its first NCAA tournament appearance, showed no fear against the ACC regular season champions.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs used a combination of three-point shooting and timely drives to the basket to twice forge a 14-point lead, including 30-16 with 6:42 to play before halftime on DJ Laster’s layup.

The deficit matched the largest Virginia has faced this season.

But Virginia scored the next seven points in a row. Guy had six of those, and the Cavaliers got a dunk from reserve center Jay Huff and a contested three-pointer from Kihei Clark to trail at halftime, 36-30.

Gardner-Webb’s poise in part came from familiarity with ACC opponents outside of the Cavaliers this season.

This season the Runnin’ Bulldogs beat Georgia Tech and Wake Forest and lost to Virginia Tech, which secured a No. 4 seed in the East Region. Gardner-Webb also played Virginia Commonwealth, the Atlantic 10 regular season champion, in the season opener, losing 69-57.