Assistant coach Quannas White will serve as Houston’s acting head coach against the Gamecocks.
“Our staff has been a big part of our success, and I have complete faith in Quannas, our coaches and staff and all our young men,” Kelvin Sampson said in a statement.
Houston is off to a 3-0 start and beat No. 17 Texas Tech 64-53 on Nov. 29.
