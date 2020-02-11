SQUAD LEADERS: The do-everything Vital is averaging 14.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals to lead the charge for the Huskies. Alterique Gilbert is also a key facilitator, putting up nine points and 4.1 assists per game. The Mustangs have been led by Jolly, who is averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Kendric Davis has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all SMU field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 15 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: UConn is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 13-5 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK SCORING: SMU has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 66.2.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is rated first among AAC teams with an average of 75.9 points per game.

