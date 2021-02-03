Kamdyn Curfman had 15 points for VMI (10-9, 5-5 Southern Conference). Sean Conway added 14 points and nine rebounds.
Ryan Larson had 14 points for the Terriers (11-6, 8-3). Sam Godwin added 13 points. Storm Murphy had 13 points and seven assists.
Tray Hollowell, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Terriers, scored four points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 6).
The Keydets evened the season series against the Terriers with the win. Wofford defeated VMI 80-78 on Jan. 13.
