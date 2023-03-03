Chattanooga plays in SoCon Tournament against the VMI

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VMI Keydets (7-24, 2-16 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (15-16, 7-11 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -13; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: The Chattanooga Mocs and VMI Keydets play in the SoCon Tournament. The Mocs’ record in SoCon play is 7-11, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. Chattanooga averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 7- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Keydets’ record in SoCon games is 2-16. VMI averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Johnson is averaging 13.7 points for the Mocs. Jake Stephens is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

Asher Woods is shooting 38.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Keydets. Rickey Bradley, Jr. is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

