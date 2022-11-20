VMI coach Wachenheim stepping down after eight seasons

LEXINGTON, Va. — VMI coach Scott Wachenheim, who guided the Keydets to their first winning campaign since 1981 and their first back-to-back winning seasons since 1961-62, is stepping down after eight seasons.
In his statement, the 60-year-old Wachenheim said: “I believe I need to step back from VMI and reassess with Karla, as a partner, our future and the next chapter of our lives. VMI is a challenging place and I have loved working to find ways to win.”
He has coached the Keydets for eight seasons, compiling a 24-62 record, but after winning six games in each of the past two seasons, the team finished 1-10 this season, losing 26-22 on Saturday at The Citadel in the Military Classic of the South.
During the 2021 season, played in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, VMI went 6-2 and won the Southern Conference title, its first championship since 1977, and made its first appearance in the FCS playoffs. The Keydets finished 6-5 last season.
