VMI faces UNC Greensboro, seeks to stop 6-game skid

UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-8, 3-1 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (5-12, 0-4 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VMI -9; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: VMI enters the matchup with UNC Greensboro after losing six straight games. The Keydets have gone 5-1 at home. VMI is seventh in the SoCon with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Taeshaud Jackson averaging 3.9.

The Spartans are 3-1 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is fourth in the SoCon with 15.1 assists per game led by Kobe Langley averaging 3.9.

The Keydets and Spartans match up Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asher Woods is shooting 42.1% and averaging 14.6 points for the Keydets. Sean Conway is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

Keondre Kennedy is averaging 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

