ATLANTA — Guard Bubba Parham is transferring from VMI to Georgia Tech.

The 5-foot-11, 155-pound Parham, from Snellville, Georgia, was the South Conference freshman of the year in 2017-18 and a second-team all-conference pick last season.

Parham led the conference with his average of 21.4 points per game last season. He had nine games with 30 or more points, the most in the conference since Stephen Curry’s 15 in the 2008-09 season.

Parham will have two years of eligibility after sitting out the 2019-20 season.

