VMI hosts Citadel, aims to stop home losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Citadel Bulldogs (7-12, 2-5 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (5-15, 0-7 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VMI -1.5; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: VMI takes on Citadel looking to stop its three-game home skid. The Keydets are 5-3 on their home court. VMI is sixth in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Sean Conway leads the Keydets with 5.9 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-5 against SoCon opponents. Citadel averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Keydets and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conway is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Keydets. Devin Butler is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

Advertisement

Austin Ash is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. Stephen Clark is averaging 17 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 1-9, averaging 66.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article