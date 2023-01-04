VMI hosts Dye and Samford

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VMI Keydets (5-10, 0-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (8-7, 2-0 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -13; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts the VMI Keydets after Logan Dye scored 20 points in Samford’s 75-63 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are 6-2 in home games. Samford scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Keydets are 0-2 in conference matchups. VMI has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs and Keydets square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ques Glover is shooting 48.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Bulldogs. Bubba Parham is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

Sean Conway is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 15 points and 6.3 rebounds. Asher Woods is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Keydets: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

