VMI hosts Mercer after Woods' 20-point game

Mercer Bears (8-11, 1-5 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (5-14, 0-6 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts the Mercer Bears after Asher Woods scored 20 points in VMI’s 86-67 loss to the Wofford Terriers. The Keydets have gone 5-2 in home games. VMI is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 1-5 against SoCon opponents. Mercer is 4-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Keydets and Bears meet Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woods is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Keydets. Sean Conway is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

Jalyn McCreary is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Bears. Kamar Robertson is averaging 11.1 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

