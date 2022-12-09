VMI hosts Radford after Butler's 25-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Radford Highlanders (6-3) at VMI Keydets (4-6) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: VMI takes on the Radford Highlanders after Devin Butler scored 25 points in VMI’s 106-67 victory against the Carlow Celtics. The Keydets have gone 4-0 at home. VMI is fourth in the SoCon with 14.2 assists per game led by Tony Felder averaging 3.7.

The Highlanders have gone 1-3 away from home. Radford ranks fifth in the Big South with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Shaquan Jules averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Conway is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Keydets. Asher Woods is averaging 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 38.6% for VMI.

Josiah Jeffers is averaging 11.4 points and five assists for the Highlanders. Kenyon Giles is averaging 11.2 points for Radford.

