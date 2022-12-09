VMI hosts Radford after Butler's 25-point showing

Radford Highlanders (6-3) at VMI Keydets (4-6)
The Highlanders have gone 1-3 away from home. Radford ranks fifth in the Big South with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Shaquan Jules averaging 6.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Conway is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Keydets. Asher Woods is averaging 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 38.6% for VMI.
Josiah Jeffers is averaging 11.4 points and five assists for the Highlanders. Kenyon Giles is averaging 11.2 points for Radford.
