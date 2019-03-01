The Citadel (12-16, 4-13) vs. VMI (9-20, 3-14)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel goes for the season sweep over VMI after winning the previous matchup in Charleston. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 26, when the Bulldogs shot 47.1 percent from the field while holding VMI’s shooters to just 38.7 percent en route to an 84-82 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: VMI’s Bubba Parham has averaged 21 points while Garrett Gilkeson has put up 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Lew Stallworth has averaged 20.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists while Zane Najdawi has put up 13.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Stallworth has been directly responsible for 58 percent of all The Citadel field goals over the last five games. Stallworth has 42 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-16 this year when it scores 77 points or fewer and 9-4 when it scores at least 78.

SHARING THE BURDEN: The Citadel is a perfect 7-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 5-16 when fewer than five Bulldogs players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The The Citadel offense has scored 85.9 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs fourth among Division I teams. The VMI defense has allowed 81.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 319th overall).

