Udinski threw three touchdown passes and was 25 of 35 for 335 yards. He also stretched his SoCon single season record to 252 consecutive passes without an interception. Herres had eight catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Alex Ramsey ran for 97 yards and a score.

Rainey was 19 of 34 for 233 yards passing and ran for three short-yardage touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Raleigh Webb caught 10 passes for 110 yards.

The Keydets last beat The Citadel on Nov. 16, 2002.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD