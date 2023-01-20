VMI takes on Citadel, aims to stop 9-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Citadel Bulldogs (7-12, 2-5 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (5-15, 0-7 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: VMI will try to end its nine-game skid when the Keydets play Citadel. The Keydets have gone 5-3 in home games. VMI is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 2-5 against conference opponents. Citadel is 3-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Keydets and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Conway is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds. Asher Woods is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for VMI.

Stephen Clark is averaging 17 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 1-9, averaging 66.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

