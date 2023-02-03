VMI travels to Mercer for conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VMI Keydets (6-18, 1-10 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-13, 4-7 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Asher Woods and the VMI Keydets take on Jalyn McCreary and the Mercer Bears on Saturday. The Bears are 5-5 on their home court. Mercer is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Keydets are 1-10 in conference play. VMI has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCreary is shooting 56.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Bears. Kamar Robertson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Sean Conway averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Woods is averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 59.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Keydets: 1-9, averaging 63.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

