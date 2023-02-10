VMI visits Haynes and East Tennessee State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VMI Keydets (6-20, 1-12 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-17, 5-8 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Tennessee State -10.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces the VMI Keydets after Jalen Haynes scored 23 points in East Tennessee State’s 91-65 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-9 in home games. East Tennessee State is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Keydets are 1-12 against SoCon opponents. VMI is fourth in the SoCon with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Taeshaud Jackson averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haynes is averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Asher Woods is shooting 38.9% and averaging 13.8 points for the Keydets. Sean Conway is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Keydets: 1-9, averaging 62.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article