“People that have to do this for a living, you would never say we’re going to go to Omaha or let’s just get to Omaha,” Vitello said. “It’s a grind to get there, so you focus on the grind. But now that we have punched our ticket, Vol Nation has been a big part of us getting there. I hope people can make the trip. It’s a fun, fun deal. And they do it up right up there.”