Tennessee went 18-9 and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Oregon State.
“Although I was only here for a short time, you welcomed me and made me feel at home,” Springer wrote. “While I am excited to pursue my NBA dream, please know that Rocky Top will always be home sweet home to me.”
The 6-foot-4, 204-pound Springer led the Vols in scoring averaging 12.5 points a game. He also led Tennessee shooting 43.5% from 3-point range, making 20 of 46, and with 81 free throws made. He ranked ninth in the Southeastern Conference shooting 81.0% at the line.
___
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and updated bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.