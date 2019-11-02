Fulmer says in a statement that “we are extremely disappointed — quite frankly, stunned — in this outcome, and feel strongly that very compelling facts support clearance for immediate eligibility.”

Players who transfer from one Division I school to another must sit out a season unless they receive a waiver. Plavsic, a 7-foot redshirt freshman, transferred to Tennessee after the 2018-19 season.

Fulmer says “we will stand by Uros and support him in every way possible as we exhaust all options in advocating for his competitive opportunity.”

