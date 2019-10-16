Maurer dove and landed head-first at the end of a 13-yard scramble late in the first half of a 20-10 victory over Mississippi State. He remained in the game for three more plays, went to the sideline after the end of that series and didn’t play again the rest of the afternoon.
Pruitt also said cornerback Warren Burrell and offensive guard Jahmir Johnson will be available this week. Burrell missed the Mississippi State game with an ankle injury. Johnson has been out for Tennessee’s last four games.
