Voyles and Maryland-Eastern Shore host North Carolina Central

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (10-8, 3-1 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (10-8, 3-1 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits the North Carolina Central Eagles after Kevon Voyles scored 27 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 76-70 win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs. The Eagles are 9-0 in home games. North Carolina Central has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

The Hawks are 3-1 in MEAC play. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Boone is averaging 7.8 points, 5.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Eagles. Justin Wright is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Advertisement

Zion Styles is shooting 45.1% and averaging 10.8 points for the Hawks. Da’Shawn Phillip is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article