MALIBU, Calif. — Josip Vrankic scored 26 points, Guglielmo Caruso added 18, both career highs, and Santa Clara swept the season series with a 79-71 win over Pepperdine on Thursday night.

The Broncos (13-11, 5-5 West Coast Conference) took the lead for good during a 7-0 run early in the second half and followed that with an 8-0 run to push the lead to 54-44. Keshawn Justice’s 3-pointer at the 8:36 mark gave Santa Clara its largest lead at 63-50.

The Waves (11-13, 4-6) used a 7-0 run to close the gap to 67-61 with 4:51 left. Santa Clara scored four straight to extend the lead back to double digits and Pepperdine got the deficit no closer than seven from there.

Trey Wertz had 13 points and Justice scored 10 for the Broncos.

Colbey Ross led the Waves with 20 points and 10 assists. Kameron Edwards scored 14 and Eric Cooper Jr. added 11.

